abrdn plc Decreases Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,131 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the first quarter worth about $455,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex stock opened at $257.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $241.88 and a 200-day moving average of $246.21. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $182.65 and a 52-week high of $276.43.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.11 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.73%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TFX shares. StockNews.com raised Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. CL King assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $293.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.58.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total value of $742,289.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,956.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

