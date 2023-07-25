abrdn plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM Trading Down 0.4 %

CDAY stock opened at $68.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.84. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.63 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of -284.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.77 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDAY. TD Cowen downgraded Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $40,994.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 709 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $40,994.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $397,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,247,018.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,863 shares of company stock valued at $2,282,212 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.