abrdn plc Grows Holdings in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report) by 117.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 998,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 539,173 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Lufax were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lufax by 1,298.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,571,000 after purchasing an additional 26,433,557 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,422,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Lufax during the fourth quarter worth about $21,711,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,218,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lufax by 260.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,097,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292,397 shares in the last quarter. 18.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Lufax from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Macquarie raised shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lufax from $2.50 to $1.80 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lufax in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.44.

Lufax Price Performance

Shares of Lufax stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $4.88.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 4.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

