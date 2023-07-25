abrdn plc Grows Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

abrdn plc increased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,491 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 69.3% during the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 4.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 181,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,591,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $4,935,498.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DocuSign Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on DOCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $51.82 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $77.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.06, a P/E/G ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.36 and its 200-day moving average is $55.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $661.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Further Reading

