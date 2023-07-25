abrdn plc Grows Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 91.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,594 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in DoorDash by 123.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 18.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in DoorDash by 204.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 305.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $11,187,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total transaction of $5,546,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $11,187,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 959,972 shares of company stock valued at $70,227,985. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DoorDash Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DASH. Barclays lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on DoorDash from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.48.

NYSE:DASH opened at $84.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.14. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $87.00.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. As a group, analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

