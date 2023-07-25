abrdn plc Has $1.99 Million Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AOS. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $75.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $966.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.05 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 28.78%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AOS. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.57.

In other news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $299,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 547 shares in the company, valued at $38,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

