abrdn plc Has $2.10 Million Position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,735 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.10% of AbCellera Biologics worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter worth $77,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 13.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter worth about $661,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbCellera Biologics

In other news, CFO Andrew Booth acquired 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $99,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AbCellera Biologics news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae bought 153,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $997,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,012,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,201,454.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Booth bought 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $99,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.84. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.50 and a beta of -0.14.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. The business’s revenue was down 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, SVB Securities reduced their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

AbCellera Biologics Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

