abrdn plc Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 139.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at about $882,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 37.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $1,986,149.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Citigroup downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

NYSE REXR opened at $56.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 56.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.74 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.86.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.28). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $195.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.54%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

