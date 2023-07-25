abrdn plc Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 95.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,543 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.86.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CHKP opened at $127.28 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $135.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 34.49%. The firm had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

