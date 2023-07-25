abrdn plc Has $2.68 Million Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 65.5% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 181,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,969,000 after acquiring an additional 12,333 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Whirlpool by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.40.

Whirlpool Stock Up 0.7 %

WHR stock opened at $150.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.17. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $124.10 and a 52-week high of $178.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.45. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whirlpool

In other news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total transaction of $56,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,497.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.