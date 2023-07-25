abrdn plc Has $2.86 Million Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

abrdn plc cut its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Henry Schein by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3,594.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $79.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.79 and its 200 day moving average is $80.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.84. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $89.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Barrington Research cut their target price on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 24,234 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $1,800,343.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,973,520.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 24,234 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $1,800,343.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 201,555 shares in the company, valued at $14,973,520.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,133.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,651,018 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.