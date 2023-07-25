abrdn plc Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Life Storage by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Life Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Price Performance

NYSE:LSI opened at $133.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.65. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.02 and a 1-year high of $146.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Life Storage Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Life Storage

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 83.53%.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $659,867.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,977,693.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $659,867.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,977,693.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $335,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,751.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,161 shares of company stock worth $1,320,037. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Life Storage from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.63.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,200 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.