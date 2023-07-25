abrdn plc Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,652 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.18% of Corporación América Airports worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 314,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 117,630 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 91,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 28,441 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Corporación América Airports during the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Corporación América Airports from $6.80 to $7.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Corporación América Airports Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAAP opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.61. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.98.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $382.10 million for the quarter.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

