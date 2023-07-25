abrdn plc Has $3.21 Million Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

abrdn plc lowered its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,479 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.12% of InMode worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 9,263.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of INMD opened at $44.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.42. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $46.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 2.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. InMode had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The firm had revenue of $106.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of InMode from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

InMode Company Profile

(Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.