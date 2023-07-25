abrdn plc Increases Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Celanese by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Celanese by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in Celanese by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $122.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $128.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.91.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,332.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celanese Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

