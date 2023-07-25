abrdn plc Increases Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

abrdn plc grew its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 91.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after purchasing an additional 69,944 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in GoDaddy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 30.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $151,058.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,465,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $151,058.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,125 shares in the company, valued at $20,465,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $25,701.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,817.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,586 shares of company stock worth $1,095,836. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GoDaddy Stock Down 1.0 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $74.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $85.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.11 and its 200 day moving average is $75.63.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About GoDaddy

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Read More

