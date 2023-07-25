abrdn plc Increases Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 89.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,376 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Roblox by 31.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of Roblox by 423.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 70,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 57,084 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 58.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,265,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Roblox from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Roblox from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.48.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 146,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $6,728,930.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $46.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332,308 shares in the company, valued at $15,036,937. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 146,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $6,728,930.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 995,813 shares of company stock worth $40,675,708 in the last ninety days. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $39.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average is $39.81. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $53.88.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 270.57% and a negative net margin of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $773.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.74 million. Analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

