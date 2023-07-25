abrdn plc Lowers Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,158 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 22,447 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Tapestry by 196.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 659 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Price Performance

Tapestry stock opened at $42.05 on Tuesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.43.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 13.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

