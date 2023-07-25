abrdn plc Lowers Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 49,359 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the first quarter worth $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Ares Capital by 833.3% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Ares Capital Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of ARCC opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.75.
Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.
About Ares Capital
Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ares Capital
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 Housing Stocks to Avoid as Interest Rates Rise
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- AMC: Is a Big Squeeze in the Coming Attractions?
- Why Average Daily Trading Volume Matters to Every Investor
- Rivian: A Roaring Rise Or Time To Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.