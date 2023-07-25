abrdn plc Lowers Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 49,359 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the first quarter worth $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Ares Capital by 833.3% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.94.

Shares of ARCC opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.75.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ares Capital

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.