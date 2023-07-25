abrdn plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

abrdn plc lowered its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 406.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 8,507.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on BBWI shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.68.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

BBWI stock opened at $35.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.83. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.52 and a 52-week high of $49.55.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

