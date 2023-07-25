abrdn plc Lowers Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,658 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $134,162,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,978,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,443 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 211.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,588 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,846,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,903,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,106,000 after buying an additional 2,019,965 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Trading Up 4.2 %

KEY opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,070.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,070.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on KEY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

About KeyCorp

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.