abrdn plc Purchases 15,387 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

abrdn plc boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 87.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 600,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,122,000 after purchasing an additional 139,313 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $89,893,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $1,634,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.48.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,426,303.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $87.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.03 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.42. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.53 and a 52-week high of $117.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $596.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.53 million. Analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

