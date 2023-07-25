abrdn plc Purchases 2,107 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

abrdn plc increased its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,436 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,925,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,244,000 after purchasing an additional 314,657 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in CubeSmart by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,546,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,702,000 after buying an additional 1,440,138 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,769,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,623,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,337,000 after acquiring an additional 740,019 shares during the last quarter. 99.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart Trading Down 1.4 %

CubeSmart stock opened at $44.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.57.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at CubeSmart

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 126.45%.

In other CubeSmart news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $1,951,172.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,780,803.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $764,354.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 480,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,691,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $1,951,172.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,780,803.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,485 shares of company stock worth $3,391,277. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CUBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

