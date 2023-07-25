abrdn plc Purchases 38,693 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

abrdn plc lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,693 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,408,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,701,000 after purchasing an additional 166,521 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 635.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 124,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 107,897 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,671,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,230,000 after purchasing an additional 412,519 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 51.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 1.2 %

NLY opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 38.80% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $818.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.78%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -115.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.69.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Stories

