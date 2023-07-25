abrdn plc Purchases 50,089 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,089 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TME. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 48,039.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,062,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,720,000 after buying an additional 15,031,561 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,640,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 436.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,735,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480,718 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,056,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,621 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,245,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of TME opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.82. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $9.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 14.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TME shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.40 to $7.40 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.03.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.