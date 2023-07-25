abrdn plc Raises Stock Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVCR. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $668,538,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,238,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $625,986,000 after buying an additional 129,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NovoCure by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,787,000 after acquiring an additional 43,157 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in NovoCure by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,331,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,030,000 after acquiring an additional 218,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NovoCure by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,932,000 after acquiring an additional 68,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of NovoCure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NovoCure from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NovoCure in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of NovoCure from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.27. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $37.89 and a 52 week high of $120.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 26.98% and a negative return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

