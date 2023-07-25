abrdn plc Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL)

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 3.24% of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF in the first quarter valued at $570,000.

iShares MSCI Ireland ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of EIRL opened at $59.05 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Ireland ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $60.23. The stock has a market cap of $97.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.71.

iShares MSCI Ireland ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (EIRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Ireland Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Irish firms. EIRL was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

