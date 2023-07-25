abrdn plc Reduces Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

abrdn plc decreased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,054 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2,265.2% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 4,008.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 421,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,264,000 after buying an additional 411,048 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.64.

NYSE:LYV opened at $97.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $99.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.85 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.97 and a 200 day moving average of $77.95.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.20. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 226.22%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $85,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,975 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,045.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

