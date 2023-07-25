abrdn plc Sells 11,403 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,403 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of NiSource by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 111,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 3.2% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Guggenheim cut their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Insider Activity at NiSource

NiSource Stock Performance

In other NiSource news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $318,420.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.58. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $31.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

About NiSource

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.