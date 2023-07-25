abrdn plc Sells 1,143 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

abrdn plc decreased its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,810 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Masco by 65.8% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Masco by 45.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Masco by 105.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Masco by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $3,718,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,157,236.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $3,718,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,157,236.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $11,239,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,972,229.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,151 shares of company stock valued at $16,606,832 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS stock opened at $59.38 on Tuesday. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $61.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.75.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 31.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.46.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

