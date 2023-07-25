abrdn plc Sells 11,509 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,759 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 11,509 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in América Móvil by 437.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $373,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371,448 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 83,299.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,190,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,667,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177,077 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,673,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,256,000 after buying an additional 2,637,904 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth about $30,407,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in América Móvil by 3,645.8% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,766 shares in the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMX shares. New Street Research upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. HSBC lowered América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Scotiabank downgraded América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.57.

América Móvil Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE AMX opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.20. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $23.07.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. América Móvil had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

América Móvil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.3605 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

América Móvil Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

