abrdn plc Sells 36,512 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,014 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 36,512 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the airline’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the airline’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,213 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.53.
NYSE:LUV opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.23. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.19. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $41.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26.
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
