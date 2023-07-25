abrdn plc Sells 36,512 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,014 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 36,512 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the airline’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the airline’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,213 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

Insider Activity

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUV opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.23. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.19. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $41.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.