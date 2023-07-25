abrdn plc Sells 376 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in L. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Loews by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 260,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,220,000 after purchasing an additional 43,797 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Loews by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 109,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Loews by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Loews in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of NYSE L opened at $61.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.93 and its 200-day moving average is $58.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $63.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In related news, VP Benjamin J. Tisch acquired 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.88 per share, for a total transaction of $6,366,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 350,310 shares in the company, valued at $20,275,942.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Loews news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 474 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $26,686.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,339.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Benjamin J. Tisch purchased 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.88 per share, with a total value of $6,366,800.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 350,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,275,942.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 259,796 shares of company stock worth $14,119,786 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Loews Profile

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

