abrdn plc Sells 39,467 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 39,467 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $775,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 180,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 465,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,250,000 after purchasing an additional 33,212 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.5% during the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 36,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 17.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 130,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 19,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

Insider Activity

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.83 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at $832,568.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,568.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DAL opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average is $38.32. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

