abrdn plc Sells 41,090 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,090 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.20% of Kornit Digital worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,145,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,217,000 after buying an additional 872,128 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,123,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,802,000 after acquiring an additional 405,022 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,256,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 154.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 513,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,274,000 after purchasing an additional 311,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 733,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,645,000 after acquiring an additional 286,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on KRNT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Kornit Digital to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.39. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.72. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $37.39.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

