abrdn plc Sells 585 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

abrdn plc decreased its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2,452.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN stock opened at $86.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $102.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.