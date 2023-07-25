abrdn plc Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

abrdn plc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

VWO stock opened at $41.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.65. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $74.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

