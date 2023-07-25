AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 million, a PE ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 19,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and ARX-03, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of procedural anxiety and acute pain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.