AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ) Shares Down 0.7%

AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.15 and last traded at $26.15. 283 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.

AdvisorShares Hotel ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average of $24.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Hotel ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEDZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AdvisorShares Hotel ETF by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in AdvisorShares Hotel ETF by 2,540.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in AdvisorShares Hotel ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Hotel ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000.

AdvisorShares Hotel ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (BEDZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to US hotels, resorts, cruise lines and their sub-industries. BEDZ was launched on Apr 20, 2021 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

