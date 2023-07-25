Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.88.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AGLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Lifesci Capital lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 46.6% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 646,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 205,641 shares during the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 284.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,131,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,807 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,611,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 900,524 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 393,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 290,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ AGLE opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $38.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.49.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 132.05% and a negative net margin of 6,678.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of rare metabolic diseases. The company's therapeutic candidates include pegtarviliase, a polyethylene glycol modified, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patient with homocystinuria; and pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

