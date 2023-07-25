AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Trading Up 1%

Shares of AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE – Get Free Report) were up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 17,422 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 23,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.
AgeX Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.65.
AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of AgeX Therapeutics
About AgeX Therapeutics
AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead cell-based therapeutic candidates in development include AGEX-BAT1, a cell therapy product candidate for the treatment of various age-related metabolic disorders, such as Type II adult-onset diabetes and obesity; and AGEX-VASC1, a cell-based therapy to restore vascular support in aged ischemic tissues, such as peripheral vascular disease and ischemic heart disease.
