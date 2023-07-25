AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Trading Up 1%

Shares of AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGEGet Free Report) were up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 17,422 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 23,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

AgeX Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.65.

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of AgeX Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in AgeX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in AgeX Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 134,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in AgeX Therapeutics by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AgeX Therapeutics



AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead cell-based therapeutic candidates in development include AGEX-BAT1, a cell therapy product candidate for the treatment of various age-related metabolic disorders, such as Type II adult-onset diabetes and obesity; and AGEX-VASC1, a cell-based therapy to restore vascular support in aged ischemic tissues, such as peripheral vascular disease and ischemic heart disease.

