AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Trading Up 1%

Shares of AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE – Get Free Report) were up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 17,422 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 23,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

AgeX Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.65.

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of AgeX Therapeutics

About AgeX Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in AgeX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in AgeX Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 134,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in AgeX Therapeutics by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead cell-based therapeutic candidates in development include AGEX-BAT1, a cell therapy product candidate for the treatment of various age-related metabolic disorders, such as Type II adult-onset diabetes and obesity; and AGEX-VASC1, a cell-based therapy to restore vascular support in aged ischemic tissues, such as peripheral vascular disease and ischemic heart disease.

