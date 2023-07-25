Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Trading Up 0.5%

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.36 and last traded at $35.36. 2,443 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 1,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.19.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIXXF. Citigroup began coverage on Aixtron in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Aixtron in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.32.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company also engages development of deposition processes, such as equipment, consulting and training, customer support, and service for equipment, as well as peripheral equipment and services.

