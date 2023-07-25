Alcoa (NYSE:AA) & China Hongqiao Group (OTCMKTS:CHHQF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) and China Hongqiao Group (OTCMKTS:CHHQF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Alcoa and China Hongqiao Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alcoa -13.37% -4.36% -1.97% China Hongqiao Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alcoa and China Hongqiao Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alcoa $12.45 billion 0.48 -$123.00 million ($8.16) -4.13 China Hongqiao Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

China Hongqiao Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alcoa.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Alcoa and China Hongqiao Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alcoa 2 6 3 0 2.09 China Hongqiao Group 1 0 1 0 2.00

Alcoa presently has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.59%. Given Alcoa’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Alcoa is more favorable than China Hongqiao Group.

Summary

Alcoa beats China Hongqiao Group on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses. The company offers primary aluminum in the form of alloy ingot or value-add ingot to customers that produce products for the transportation, building and construction, packaging, wire, and other industrial markets. In addition, it owns hydro power plants that generates and sells electricity in the wholesale market to traders, large industrial consumers, distribution companies, and other generation companies. The company was formerly known as Alcoa Upstream Corporation and changed its name to Alcoa Corporation in October 2016. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About China Hongqiao Group

China Hongqiao Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells aluminum products in the People's Republic of China and Indonesia. The company's products include molten aluminum alloys, aluminum alloy ingots, aluminum busbars, aluminum alloy processing, and alumina products. It also engages in the research, development, manufacture, trading, and sale of bauxite; production and sale of electricity; port operation; trading of carbons, iron ores, and light alloy materials; railway design and construction; and provision of financial leasing and business advisory services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Zouping, the People's Republic of China. China Hongqiao Group Limited is a subsidiary of China Hongqiao Holdings Limited.

