Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 279,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 66,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

NYSE ARE opened at $123.08 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.81 and a 12 month high of $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.12.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $700.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 109.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,935,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

