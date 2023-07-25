Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.96 and last traded at $16.00. 399 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.

Alger 35 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 million, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average is $14.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alger 35 ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alger 35 ETF stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 183,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,000. Alger 35 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 27.02% of Alger 35 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Alger 35 ETF Company Profile

The Alger 35 ETF (ATFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that holds a concentrated portfolio of global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. ATFV was launched on May 3, 2021 and is managed by Alger.

