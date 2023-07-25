Allen Capital Group LLC Buys 32,743 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 710.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,743 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $121.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.74. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,939,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,240 shares in the company, valued at $11,264,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 51job restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.21.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

