ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on ALLETE from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Sidoti upgraded ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on ALLETE from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ALLETE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALLETE

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALE. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,150,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,454,000 after purchasing an additional 487,520 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ALLETE by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,852,000 after buying an additional 289,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ALLETE by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,035,000 after buying an additional 240,252 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new position in ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,378,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ALLETE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,087,000. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Stock Performance

Shares of ALE opened at $58.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day moving average of $61.63. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.72. ALLETE has a one year low of $47.77 and a one year high of $67.45.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $564.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.00 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.22%.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

