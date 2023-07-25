Allstate (ALL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.49) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Allstate to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Allstate Stock Performance

Allstate stock opened at $112.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of -12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 61.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Allstate has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $142.15.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.14%.

ALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Allstate from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 40.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after buying an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 13.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 36.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

