Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 127.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,637 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.5% of AIA Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.21.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $121.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

