Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by WestEnd Advisors LLC

WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,872 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.1% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $121.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.74. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $129.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.21.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

